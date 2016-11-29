Richard Ashcroft Announces More UK Arena Dates For April 2017

Radio X’s Best Of British Is Here!
The poll to find the greatest British song is back - will Oasis dominate the Top 10 for a second year? We'll be playing the whole 100 this Easter Monday!
The Verve man will continue his tour dates in spring next year.
Richard Ashcroft has announced UK Arena tour dates for 2017.
Ahead of his shows at the Liverpool Echo Arena and the London O2 Arena this December, the Verve man has added further gigs in April next year.
ANNOUNCE// @richardashcroft has announced a tour in 2017! Tix on sale Fri @ 9:30.— gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) November 28, 2016
HERE: https://t.co/GmQwQ0QGOf pic.twitter.com/z1gkIuhLiI
The This Is How It Feels singer will visit Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds, performing a career-spanning set, plus tracks from his current These People album.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 2 December from 9.30am.
Meanwhile Ashcroft has also announced he'll be playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 30 June, as part of Sound Of The City 2017.
