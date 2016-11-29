Richard Ashcroft Announces More UK Arena Dates For April 2017

Richard Ashcroft has announced UK Arena tour dates for 2017.

Ahead of his shows at the Liverpool Echo Arena and the London O2 Arena this December, the Verve man has added further gigs in April next year.

The This Is How It Feels singer will visit Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds, performing a career-spanning set, plus tracks from his current These People album.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 2 December from 9.30am.

Meanwhile Ashcroft has also announced he'll be playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 30 June, as part of Sound Of The City 2017.

See his 2017 tour dates below:

18 April - Glasgow SSE Hydro

20 April - Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

22 April - Leeds First Direct Arena

30 June - Manchester Castlefield Bowl