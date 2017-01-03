Richard Ashcroft: I'd Rather Listen To Rihanna Than 90% Of Critically Acclaimed S**t

Richard Ashcroft has shared his views on popular and commercially successful music versus critically acclaimed, more alternative works.

In an interview with Radio X's Gordon Smart, the outspoken artist spoke about the mass appeal of The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony and the fact it opened his eyes to how popular music could still be moving.

He explained: "Just because something's kinda indie and whatever and only a few people know it, it doesn't give it more authenticity over Rihanna's Work work work."

He added: "I'd rather listen to the intro of her tune than 90% of the shit that is supposedly critically acclaimed or alternative rock."

Talking about the success of The Verve single - which featured on the band's 1997 Urban Hymns album - Ashcroft added: "It proves to me you can do something unique and the public can still accept it and it can still be huge and popular".