Richard Ashcroft, James & Blossoms For Sounds Of The City 2017

The mini city festival returns to Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl next year.
Sounds of the City has revealed a trio of headline acts for 2017.
The mini-festival - which takes place at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl - will play host to Verve man Richard Ashcroft, much-loved Manchester natives James, and Stockport heroes Blossoms.
Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X: "We're absolutely made up. We supported James in 2014. We were like the first band on and that was our biggest gig at the time, so it still is like a big moment. And, when we look back at what we've done over the last couple of years... to be headlining it in your own right three years later is quite surreal."
All three acts will be joining the previously announced Haçienda Classical, who will play their sold-out show on 1 July 2017.
Friday 30 June 2017 - Richard Ashcroft
Friday 7 July - James
Saturday 8 July - Blossoms
Tickets for the 2017 shows go on sale on Friday 2 December from 9.30am
2016’s event saw James Bay, Stereophonics, Guy Garvey, The Last Shadow Puppets and Catfish And The Bottlemen all play the fantastic venue.
