WATCH: The Friends Theme Tune As R.E.M.'s Shiny Happy People...

Friends Pilot With Shiny Happy People Credit: YouTube/Friends/dolot17000 00:41

Celebrate 23 years since the first ever episode aired by reminding yourself what could have been.

It's hard to think about Friends without its iconic theme tune.

But what if, instead of spending half the '90s singing The Rembrandts' I'll Be There For You, we were singing R.E.M's Shiny Happy People instead?

Well, apparently we almost did.

In an old Independent interview with The Rembrandts' Danny Wilde, the outlet notes that "other artists under discussion were Natalie Merchant and REM's Michael Stipe, though both reportedly turned it down".

And as Uproxx later reported, you can even see R.E.M.’s Shiny Happy People in the original pilot for the show, which was called Friends Like Us.

See what could have been if R.E.M had said yes, here:

Mind blown.

