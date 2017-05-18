Jimmy Page, Joe Perry Lead Tributes To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Committed Suicide, Say Officials
The Soundgarden star took his own life, according to preliminary reports.
The grunge icon sadly passed away on Wednesday 17 May, aged 52.
Stars from across the entertainment world have paid tribute to Chris Cornell, following the sad news of his passing.
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page led the tributes on Twitter, writing: "RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed."
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
Aerosmith's Joe Perry shared an image of himself with the grunge man, writing: "Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace."
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
Billy Idol echoed the tribute, writing: "Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP".
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
Jane's Addiction star Dave Navarro wrote: "SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP ".
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
See more of the heartfelt tributes for the star:
Nile Rodgers took to Twitter to pay tribute to his "special brother".
A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017
#RIPChrisCornell My heartfelt condolences to Vicki and your family. You are my special brother… https://t.co/AQcpYfBNdT— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017
Stereophonics tweeted out about the "sad news".
Just heard this very sad news https://t.co/12d4H53KzP— stereophonics (@stereophonics) May 18, 2017
All Time Low frontman Alexander William thanked Cornell for "years and years of great music."
Rest easy, Chris Cornell. One of the best. Thank you for years and years of great music.— Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) May 18, 2017
American radio and TV personality Riki Ratchman said the star "sounded" and "looked great" when he saw him perform two weeks ago:
I can not believe we have lost #chriscornell .I saw @soundgarden 2 weeks ago he sounded,looked great He always did . Huge loss in Rock— Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) May 18, 2017
Harry Potter actor James Phelps revealed he was a huge fan:
Gutted to hear Chris Cornell has passed away. Audioslave are one of my all time favourite bands. I saw him live 6 times & was always amazing— James Phelps (@James_Phelps) May 18, 2017
AFI bassist Hunter Burgan echoed the sentiments and praised his "incredible" singing:
Saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. He was an incredible singer. I took this picture of him and Jimmy Page in 2014. RIP CC pic.twitter.com/3alaPJF1PP— Hunter Burgan (@TranquilMammoth) May 18, 2017
The Viper Room in L.A has changed their billboard to read: "RIP Chris Cornell".
Goodbye Chris! (Picture from the @theviperroom LA) .— Heavy Music Artwork (@hmartwork) May 18, 2017
.
.#ripchriscornell #soundgarden #chriscornell #rip #seeyaso … https://t.co/PpH90r1wwa pic.twitter.com/yj8NWd7SVI
Cornell spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s with his band Soundgarden, and later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
He also released several solo records, and in addition to his musical career, became involved in charitable causes- launching the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing abuse, homelessness and poverty.
