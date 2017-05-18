Jimmy Page, Joe Perry Lead Tributes To Chris Cornell

The grunge icon sadly passed away on Wednesday 17 May, aged 52.

Stars from across the entertainment world have paid tribute to Chris Cornell, following the sad news of his passing.  

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page led the tributes on Twitter, writing: "RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed."

Aerosmith's Joe Perry shared an image of himself with the grunge man, writing: "Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace."

Billy Idol echoed the tribute, writing: "Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP".

Jane's Addiction star Dave Navarro wrote: "SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP ".

See more of the heartfelt tributes for the star:

Nile Rodgers took to Twitter to pay tribute to his "special brother".

Stereophonics tweeted out about the "sad news".

All Time Low frontman Alexander William thanked Cornell for "years and years of great music."

American radio and TV personality Riki Ratchman said the star "sounded" and "looked great" when he saw him perform two weeks ago:

Harry Potter actor James Phelps revealed he was a huge fan: 

AFI bassist Hunter Burgan echoed the sentiments and praised his "incredible" singing:

The Viper Room in L.A has changed their billboard to read: "RIP Chris Cornell".

Cornell spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s with his band Soundgarden, and later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello. 

He also released several solo records, and in addition to his musical career, became involved in charitable causes- launching the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing abuse, homelessness and poverty.


