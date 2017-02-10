Rag'n'Bone Man: My Producer Paid My Rent For Three Months

Rag'n'Bone Man's has revealed his producer paid his rent when he was starting out.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter was making ends meet by working long hours as a care worker, when he got a phone call one day from Mark Crew who offered him the chance to make his own record at his London studios.

In an interview with The Sun, the Human singer revealed: “I’d started recording with a producer friend of mine called Mark Crew (who had worked with Bastille) who believed in me so much that he paid my rent for three months.

"I was working as a care worker at the time and the people there were great but it was long hours and I couldn't go to play a festival in Cornwall then get back in time.

"Something had to give and then I got a publishing deal, which helped me."

The Skin singer - who is the recipient of the BRITs Critics' Choice Award 2017 and who's also been nominated for British Breakthrough Act, said he'll be attending the ceremony for the first time this year, despite being previously invited.

The Uxbridge artist explained: "This is my first time ever doing the BRITs thing, even though I've been invited in the past.

"I said I wouldn't do it unless I was nominated as I felt like I would jinx it."

However, Rory remains very humble and would be happy for another "deserving" musician to win the Breakthrough prize.

He added: "I was very happy to be nominated, but at the same time I kind of put it to the back of my mind at the moment because there is so much more to concentrate on.

"I didn't think I'd win the first one so I've no idea what will happen on the night. If I win, it will be amazing and if I don't, hopefully someone else deserving gets it.

"But whatever happens I'm going to make the most of the night as I'm still in shock about winning, If I'm honest."

Rag'n'Bone man's debut album, Human, is out now.