Youngest Child? This Study Reckons You're More Likely To Be A Self-Made Millionaire...

We may get rubbish hand-me-downs, but youngest children from average working families are more likely to become self-made successes, according to this study.

As Metro reports, a study posted on ScienceDirect.com - which followed 6,322 British men and women born with siblings in 1970 - found that "last borns" from homes which lacked an "entrepreneurial spirit," tended to be more likely to be "risk-taking" entrepreneurs themselves.

Academics found that in these families, the youngest of two siblings was 49% more likely to become their own boss by the age of 38.



And, when it came to three children families, they found the youngest child's chances went up to 43% compared to their eldest sibling.

However, it's not always so rosy for youngest kids, as the study also found last-borns tend to be worse off in families with a history of self-employment, with the eldest and middle siblings being the most entrepreneurial, while the youngest only had an 18% chance of following their families ethos.

We've got a feeling it doesn't stop them loving money any less, though...