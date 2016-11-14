WATCH: Gamer Livestreams New Zealand Earthquake

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the moment the Wellington man got caught in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake while playing World Of Warcraft.
A Kiwi gamer has gone viral after he accidentally livestreamed the moment the New Zealand earthquakes hit the city of Wellington.
Delrio Sierra was busy playing World Of Warcraft with his online friends when his the walls began to shake. Unfortunately his cyber buddies weren't quite as concerned as they should have been.
Watch the moment it all unfolded below:
WARNING: This video contains explicit language and very unsympathetic friends.
New Zealand Gamer Films Earthquake While Playing World Of Warcraft
A Kiwi gamer accidentally recorded the moment the earthquake hit capital city Wellington while he was gaming with friends.
02:00
And yes, he does carry on playing.
The 26-year-old gamer said of the event: "I am fine after the 'quake, was a little excited by it, also the the guys that were on the stream were just having some banter and there is no hard feelings at all, we are all still mates.
He added: "I did hit my knee pretty hard and got some gnarly cat scratches when trying to catch my cats to evacuate for the tsunami warnings."
We suppose all's well that ends well, but a 7.8 magnitude is definitely no joke.
Photo/Video credit: Delrio Sierra
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook