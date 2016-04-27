This Woman Hit Her Cheating Boyfriend Right Where It Hurts... In His Mac Collection

A Japanese woman got the ultimate revenge on her cheating boyfriend, and its fair to assume he probably REALLY regrets it.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Twitter user foolishnessfly2 decided it's actually a dish best served wet.... soaking wet and eye-wateringly expensive.

As reported by UniLad , a woman decided to get her own back by gathering up every single one of her boyfriend's Apple products and throwing them in a bath.

See the pic below:

Some people have praised - or at the very least laughed at - her actions on Twitter.

However, most people are just posting hilarious gifs of Michael Fassbender, who played Apple founder Steve Jobs in the 2015 biopic. They happen to be from the movie Shame, though.

We think we'd be crying too, actually.

This Schala Zeal probably has the right idea though, pointing out that the wronged woman should probably more concerned with the hefty bill or lawsuit coming her way:

When asked by one Twitter user to speak in English, she simply responded: "I am a samurai. Are you a soldier?"

I am a samurai

We don't know who she is, but we're definitely not going to disagree with her!