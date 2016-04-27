This Woman Hit Her Cheating Boyfriend Right Where It Hurts... In His Mac Collection

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
If you love your Apple gadgets, look away now.
A Japanese woman got the ultimate revenge on her cheating boyfriend, and its fair to assume he probably REALLY regrets it.
They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Twitter user foolishnessfly2 decided it's actually a dish best served wet.... soaking wet and eye-wateringly expensive.
As reported by UniLad , a woman decided to get her own back by gathering up every single one of her boyfriend's Apple products and throwing them in a bath.
See the pic below:
浮気ばれてんけど、電化製品全て風呂ボチャはえぐない？ pic.twitter.com/IhHw7IMYYZ— ❸⓪❺号室 (@foolishnessfly2) April 18, 2015
Some people have praised - or at the very least laughed at - her actions on Twitter.
@foolishnessfly2
— Reema. (@Relaims) April 22, 2015
April 25, 2015
@foolishnessfly2 pic.twitter.com/vbTkv38IB5— Grace Ramos (@BunchOfGrace) April 22, 2015
However, most people are just posting hilarious gifs of Michael Fassbender, who played Apple founder Steve Jobs in the 2015 biopic. They happen to be from the movie Shame, though.
@foolishnessfly2 pic.twitter.com/JVRJYmI0CH— Kereth (@kerethp) April 23, 2015
@foolishnessfly2 pic.twitter.com/v62bBonaCd— Kereth (@kerethp) April 23, 2015
We think we'd be crying too, actually.
This Schala Zeal probably has the right idea though, pointing out that the wronged woman should probably more concerned with the hefty bill or lawsuit coming her way:
@foolishnessfly2 Ah, my mistake. Was meaning to say you had good intentions, but unfortunately he probably has the right to sue for that.— Schala Zeal (@SchalaZeal) April 24, 2015
When asked by one Twitter user to speak in English, she simply responded: "I am a samurai. Are you a soldier?"
@simonleobo— ❸⓪❺号室 (@foolishnessfly2) August 19, 2015
I am a samurai
Are you a soldier?
We don't know who she is, but we're definitely not going to disagree with her!
