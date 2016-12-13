This Woman Thinks Her Washing Machine Sounds Like Danny Dyer

A woman and her washing machine have gone viral after claims it has an uncanny resemblance to Eastenders star and all-round geezer, Danny Dyer.

As reported by Caters Clips, Lesley Hazeldine from Knaphill, Surrey reckons her rather noisy Hotpoint machine sounds like Danny Dyer saying:"Come On Then!"

Watch the video of Danny - er, we mean the washing machine and decide for yourself here.

Explaining why she chose to share her video on Facebook, 48-year-old council worker said: "I've had the machine for over four years, and it's a great washer, but it's always been quite noisy.

“I was sitting in my front room one day and my washing machine was on when I heard it saying, ‘Come on then, come on then.’ "

Can you hear it? Let us know below:

Photo: PA/iStock Getty