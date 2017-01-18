This Legend Is Taking Her Amputated Leg Everywhere...

Kristi Lovall was forced to have her leg amputated after losing it to cancer last year.

But, rather than being defeated by the loss, she set up an Instagram account for the skeleton of her former limb, and took it (or most probably a representation of it) along with her.

In an Instagram account named onefootwander , Kristi looks on the bright side of life, taking her loose limb around with her and giving it novel uses.

Makeshift hairbrush #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onOct 12, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

It not only makes a decent hair brush, but it's also a great cat scratcher...

I guess bones taste good? #amputee #skeleton #foot #cat #mrkitty #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onDec 29, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

And a babysitter...

Scared this kid so bad he passed out #amputee #skeleton #foot #baby #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onDec 30, 2016 at 8:30pm PST

Here she is with her foot at the movies.

Here's her old leg playing on a train track, which we wouldn't usually encourage... but its already dead anyway.

Playing on train tracks #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onDec 11, 2016 at 11:41am PST

And here it is just chilling out at home.

Getting some exercise #amputee #skeleton #foot #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onDec 17, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

Whether she's out on the road, or just hanging at home, there's no way you can accuse Kristi of not having a sense of humour about it.

Lol get it? #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone #familyvideo #footloose #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) onOct 3, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

Sometimes you might even say she puts her foot in her mouth...

Legend.

Kristi, who had her leg amputated back in April 2016 set up a gofundme page after the prosthetic limb she was fitted with was deemed not to be "medically necessary," since it was not the most basic model.

Find out more about Kristi's journey here.