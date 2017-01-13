WATCH: Woman Wins Pointless Jackpot Thanks To Boyfriend's Genius Advice...

A woman won the jackpot on Pointless, after managing to answer an obscure football questionwith the name Henrick Larsson.

Tash and her friend Jo were competing in the BBC game show when they were asked to identify pointless answers for goal scorers at Euro 2000.

With barely any hesitation, Tash cited the Swede and former Celtic striker, and to their amazement, they took home the £2,250 prize.

Watch the moment Tasha explained why she had her boyfriend to thank courtesy of The Guardian's video:

Incredible scenes.

When a shocked Richard Osman asked how Tash and her friend managed to come up with his name, Tash said it was all down to her boyfriend Alex, revealing: "Basically, my boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter, and he knows I'm rubbish with names and things like that," she said.

"And he said, 'anything football-related – he's played for Man U, he's played for Celtic, and Barcelona' I think – and he said, 'go for Henrik Larsson'. And it paid off!"

Back of the net Alex.

Photo: BBC/PA