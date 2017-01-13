WATCH: Woman Wins Pointless Jackpot Thanks To Boyfriend's Genius Advice...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Tasha's partner told her to answer any football question with Henrick Larsson.
A woman won the jackpot on Pointless, after managing to answer an obscure football questionwith the name Henrick Larsson.
Tash and her friend Jo were competing in the BBC game show when they were asked to identify pointless answers for goal scorers at Euro 2000.
With barely any hesitation, Tash cited the Swede and former Celtic striker, and to their amazement, they took home the £2,250 prize.
Watch the moment Tasha explained why she had her boyfriend to thank courtesy of The Guardian's video:
Incredible scenes.
When a shocked Richard Osman asked how Tash and her friend managed to come up with his name, Tash said it was all down to her boyfriend Alex, revealing: "Basically, my boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter, and he knows I'm rubbish with names and things like that," she said.
"And he said, 'anything football-related – he's played for Man U, he's played for Celtic, and Barcelona' I think – and he said, 'go for Henrik Larsson'. And it paid off!"
Back of the net Alex.
Photo: BBC/PA
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook