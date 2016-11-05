Woman Does The Black Keys On The Spoons, And It's Epic

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See Deb "Spoons" Perry absolutely smash her cover of the band's Lonely Boy.
Deb "Spoons" Perry has quite the musical talent - covering her favourite hits on the spoons (yeah, as in the things you eat with). Her latest video shows her playing the Black Keys' Lonely Boy in a barren Aussie field.
She's obviously loyal to her homeland, as the video begins with Debs feeing kangaroos. We're not even kidding.
Watch the video, courtesy of Cool Accidents, from 0:50 below.
The Australia's Got Talent finalist is a big fan of the band after they were recommended to her by her son, and now Lonely Boy is part of her "rocking spoons" set. Amazing.
After being told she had naturally good rhythm, she was taught to play the spoons by an elderly man, Danny, in The Stoned Crow Wine bar in her native Australia.
Can we hang out with her now please?
Photo: YouTube/Cool Accidents
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook