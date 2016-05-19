Woman Complains To Amazon After Being Sent An Anal Sex Toy & Gets A Classic Response...

We've all received the wrong order online at least once in our lives, but when Noeleen Green ordered jewellery on Amazon, she was more than a little miffed to realise she'd been given an anal sex toy instead.

Taking to Amazon's Facebook page, she took a pic of the item with a long message of complaint, which read: "In case of any pixelation I will just confirm it is a Vaginal Intercourse Anal Sex Weapon! So instead of a belly bar I have received a weapon of mass anal destruction!!!

"Needless to say this does not fit the description of the item I had ordered!"

See her full post below:

Noeleen may have taken the mix up pretty badly, but Amazon's customer service rep, Shari, responded in an absolutely hilarious fashion... by basically shoehorning in as many bum-related innuendos as she possibly could.

She wrote: "I can only imagine how bummed you are, Noeleen. We're here to help and want to get to the bottom of this. Did you order the belly bar from a seller on our site? If so, we'll happily stand behind you if they're unable to help. "

See their full post below:

Amazon's funny response to girl who got sex toy by

Top banter marks, however, go to Facebook user Kain Davison , who made this cracking joke underneath her complaint.

Kain Davison Facebook Comment Amazon Anal Sex Toy

Legend.

