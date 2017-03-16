Will Smith Has Turned Into Uncle Phil & People Are Losing It...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Hollywood actor shared a video of his bungee jump and looked uncannily like his former TV uncle.
Will Smith proved his mettle recently by bungee jumping 111 metres above the Zambezi River at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls.
Watch the full bungee jump in action our video:
Will Smith Bungee Jumps Holding GoPro at Victoria Falls
Actor Will Smith filmed himself jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River in March, holding a GoPro camera as he took the plunge. Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful
03:09
Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful
However, eagle eyed fans couldn't help noticing that when he was upside down, Smith looked a lot like Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's Uncle Phil, who was played by the late James Avery.
See some of the best reaction's here.
When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj— Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017
WILL SMITH LOOKING LIKE UNCLE PHIL pic.twitter.com/hS5lyftbA5— Abdinoor² (@abdinoorx2) March 14, 2017
Holy shit Will Smith is becoming Uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/rBYMzMXUHA— pauly casillas (@PaulyPeligroso) March 12, 2017
If that doesn't freak you out enough already, as Joe.co.uk notes, James Avery was actually younger when he started playing our favoutire uncle (after uncle Albert, of course) than 48-year-old Will Smith is now.
Crazy.
Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook