This Is Who America Hates Most Out Of Donald Trump And Nickleback...

This Study Explains Why People Hate Nickelback So Much...
Research undertaken by a Finnish student, Salli Anttonen, may explain why the Canadian band get so much flack.
See how Trump fares compared to the Canadian band, lice and hipsters.
It's fair to say that Donald Trump is disliked by a fair few people, but a poll has tried to establish just how much.
As reported by The Independent , a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling asked participants if they had a high opinion of Donald Trump in comparison to a variety of unpopular subjects, and it discovered some interesting results.
According to the survey, Trump was more hated than Nickelback, proving less favourable than the Canadian pop-rockers by 5 points.
The presumptive republican candidate was also found less popular than lice by a whopping 26 points and hipsters by 7 points.
It's not all bad for the property tycoon, however, who came out on top when compared to haemorrhoids and cockroaches, winning by 6 and 4 points respectively.
Well, he does really want to "win".
It looks like Nickelback just can't seem to catch a break, however, with a paper recently published about why people love to hate them so much.
See Finnish university student, Salli Anttonen's, findings below:
