This Site Will Tell You Which Type Of Alcohol Is Most Popular In Your Country

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Is Italy a nation of beer drinkers? Does anyone drink wine in Belgium? What’s the favourite tipple in Peru? Wonder no more.
Thanks to the wonder of The Internet, you can now work out which type of alcohol is the most popular in a particular country around the world.
Based on data from the World Health Organisation, you can select a country and see it profiled in terms of which category is more popular: beer, wine, spirits or “other”.
Why would such information be of use to you?
Well, the stereotypes seem to be true… or are they?
The Americans like to chug a beer, sure. 50% of the population polled like some brewskis.
That’s compared to 37% of the population in the UK. Wine is almost as popular in the UK, with 34% liking a glass of white. Or red. Or rose. Or “sparkling”.
In the Bahamas, spirits are most popular (pour us another rum!), while Italy is 66% more likely to have a glass of wine. Ireland’s favourite tipple is beer at 48% - is that counting Guinness?
More interesting is the fact that the Danish and the Swedish love their wine too, while the Vietnamese are 97% in favour of drinking beer. Wow.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s population are 42% more likely to drink a mysterious “Other”, namely traditional beverages that don’t fit in our narrow categories.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook