This Wetherspoons Has Banned Sportswear, And People Are A Bit Confused About it...

For many, the appeal of a visit to Wetherspoons comes from its down-to-earth atmosphere, cheap meals and even cheaper beers.

However, according to The Mirror, the new Chatham branch of the pub chain is banning sportswear in a bid to attract a posher clientele.

Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face!

Manager Peter Pethers of the Thomas Waghorn, who decided to implement the new rules, said: " We have implemented a dress code. No tracksuit bottoms and no baseball caps.

"Yes, it does exclude a lot of Chatham, but we're just trying to get the environment right."

According to The Mirror, would-be pub goers have slammed the move as "disgusting" and accused the pub of "stereotyping".

If that wasn't enough of an own-goal, according to the outlet, Chatham is often known locally as "Chavham" because of it's working-class roots, anyway...

Oops.