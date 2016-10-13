The Car From Wayne's World Is Up For Auction

The car from Wayne's World is available to buy at auction.

The 1976 AMC Pacer Coupe, from the cult 90s film - which stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey - has been listed on Las Vegas auction site Barrett Jackson.

The car - which features in an epic sing-a-long of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in the film - was modified for the movie with baby blue paint, speaker boxes, and a hole in the roof for the famous liquorice dispenser.

Watch the iconic scene below:

Classic.

While the car currently has no reserve, it could fetch into the tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, as Craig Jackson - the auction company's CEO - explained.

Bloomberg reports that Jackson said of the sale price: “That’s always a wild card. The car is selling at no reserve, so we’ll have to wait and see.

"We’ve sold a Mayberry R.F.D. police car here [from the Andy Griffith Show] for $121,000 that was probably a $10,000 car. It just takes two people, two bidders, who remember the movie and want a piece of history.”

Those who are interested will have to get a move on, however, as the auction ends in just over 2 days.

Photos: YouTube/Jaroslav Jaro /Wayne's World/NBC films/Barrett Jackson