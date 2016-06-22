WATCH: This Toddler's Attitude Towards Eating Fruit & Veg Puts Adults To Shame...

22nd June 2016, 14:28

The cute tot just can't stop eating cranberries despite hating the taste.

Toddler Eats Cranberries over and over but hates t

Ever tasted something you absolutely hate but somehow can't quite stop eating? No? Well, this kid definitely has. 

A YouTube video which sees a toddler eating cranberries has gone viral, because despite the tot squirming at the taste, he just can't seem to get enough of them!

Watch him in action below:

Now that's dedication. If only we could do the same with cauliflower... 

Picture: YouTube/Ballet Variations

