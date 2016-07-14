WATCH: This Animal Cover Of System Of A Down's Chop Suey Is Bang On...

There's an animal cover of System Of A Down's Chop Suey, and it's spot on.

Insane Cherry - who are known for re-creating huge anthems with animal sounds - were inundated with requests to put their mark on the huge metal hit, and they delivered with bells on.

Watch the video, which sees a chihuahua, a parrot and even a farting hippo get in on the act:

Class.

Insane Cherry have previously paid homage to the likes of Evanescence's Bring Me To Life, Linkin' Park's Numb and the Pixies Where Is My Mind.

Watch it below:

Insane Cherry might be seriously talented when it comes to animal mash ups, but - if this head-banging horse is anything to go by - some animals may have a natural predilection to rock.

Watch a horse rocking out to Pantera, uploaded by James Dickinson, below:

Picture: YouTube/Insane Cherry