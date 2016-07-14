WATCH: This Animal Cover Of System Of A Down's Chop Suey Is Bang On...

14th July 2016, 11:02

Insane Cherry have have unveiled their tribute to SOAD's signature track.

Insane Cherry Animals sing Dystem Of A Down's Chop

There's an animal cover of System Of A Down's Chop Suey, and it's spot on. 

Insane Cherry - who are known for re-creating huge anthems with animal sounds - were inundated with requests to put their mark on the huge metal hit, and they delivered with bells on. 

Watch the video, which sees a chihuahua, a parrot and even a farting hippo get in on the act: 

Class.

Insane Cherry have previously paid homage to the likes of Evanescence's Bring Me To Life, Linkin' Park's Numb and the Pixies Where Is My Mind.

Watch it below: 

Insane Cherry might be seriously talented when it comes to animal mash ups, but - if this head-banging horse is anything to go by - some animals may have a natural predilection to rock.

Watch a horse rocking out to Pantera, uploaded by James Dickinson, below: 

Picture: YouTube/Insane Cherry

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS