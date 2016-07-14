WATCH: This Animal Cover Of System Of A Down's Chop Suey Is Bang On...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Insane Cherry have have unveiled their tribute to SOAD's signature track.
There's an animal cover of System Of A Down's Chop Suey, and it's spot on.
Insane Cherry - who are known for re-creating huge anthems with animal sounds - were inundated with requests to put their mark on the huge metal hit, and they delivered with bells on.
Watch the video, which sees a chihuahua, a parrot and even a farting hippo get in on the act:
Class.
Insane Cherry have previously paid homage to the likes of Evanescence's Bring Me To Life, Linkin' Park's Numb and the Pixies Where Is My Mind.
Watch it below:
Insane Cherry might be seriously talented when it comes to animal mash ups, but - if this head-banging horse is anything to go by - some animals may have a natural predilection to rock.
Watch a horse rocking out to Pantera, uploaded by James Dickinson, below:
Picture: YouTube/Insane Cherry
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook