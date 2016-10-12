WATCH: Teacher Shows Off Unique Handshakes With Pupils

12th October 2016, 15:11

This legend went the extra mile and learned personalised greetings with his students.

Teacher individual handshakes pupils

When you're a teacher it can be hard enough remembering all your students names, but one teacher proved to be the embodiment of going the extra mile, by learning individual handshakes with his pupils as well. 

See the epic video of all the handshakes in action, courtesy of Charlotte Meckleberg Schools ' and Viral Video's YouTube channel: 

Pretty impressive.

Imagine if he managed it with the whole school?

Photo: Facebook/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS