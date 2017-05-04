Watch The Star Wars Cast Singing Smash Mouth's All Star

4th May 2017, 16:52

Celebrate May the Fourth Be With You with this Star Wars mash-up from Jimmy Fallon.

Princess Leia in Star Wars Mash Up All Stars Video

Today is May 4th, also known as Star Wars day, also known as May The Fourth Be With You. And what better way to celebrate all things Star Wars, than with a mash-up of all its characters singing Smash Mouth's All Star?

Thanks this clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,  you can see the likes of Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2D2, Rey and Finn singing the classic 90s track like it's never been sung before:

As you can see, the results are pretty out of this world.

Is it better than this hero though?

No. Nothing is better than this. 

