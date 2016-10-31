WATCH: Smash Mouth Guy Just Smashed Radiohead's Creep

Last week we introduced you to Jon Sudano , a YouTuber who strove to valiantly cover some of music's most memorable classics, using the lyrics to Smash Mouth's All Star.

Now Sudano's taken it up a notch by tackling Radiohead's Creep, and unsurprisingly - it's utterly mesmerising.

Watch him below:

What an absolute legend.

With his videos continuing to go viral, Sudano's reached over 100,000 subscribers and counting, and now he's even posted a thank you video this weekend to his fans.

Well deserved!

Photo: YouTube/Sudano