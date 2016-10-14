Watch The Scary Moment A Shark Broke Into A Divers Cage

Everyone knows someone who's the outdoorsy type and loves jumping out of planes and cage-diving with sharks. And we all think they're slightly mental for doing it.

But, if this footage is anything to go by, it turns out we were kinda right to be scared. A video has gone viral which sees a Great White Shark breaking into a metal cage, and it makes us never want to go into the sea again.

Watch the video, courtesy of YouTube page, Gabe and Garrett , here:

The father of little Gabe and Garrett, who witnessed the scene while on a cage diving trip to Guadalupe Island, explains: "What might appear to be an aggressive great white shark trying to attack the cage, this is not the case. These awesome sharks are biting at large chunks of tuna tied to a rope.

"When a great white shark lunges and bites something, it is temporarily blinded. They also cannot swim backwards. So this shark lunged at the bait, accidentally hit the side of the cage, was most likely confused and not able to swim backwards, it thrust forward and broke the metal rail of the cage.

"There was a single diver inside the cage. He ended up outside the bottom of the cage, looking down on two great white sharks. The diver is a very experienced dive instructor, remained calm, and when the shark thrashed back outside the cage, the diver calmly swam back up and climbed out completely uninjured."



He concludes: "I want to return next year for another great white shark adventure!"

Err...

Photo: YouTube/Gabe and Garrett