WATCH: The Rock Reacts To His First Ever WWE Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be a massive Hollywood superstar, best known for his roles in The Fast and Furious franchise.

But any wrestling fan worth their salt knows he got his big break on WWE (which was then called WWF) back in 1996, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather.

Now, The Rock has looked back on his very first match for his new Rock Reacts series, commenting back on his "pineapple" haircut on that fateful night at Madsion Square Gardens on 17 November 1996.

Big hair for a big moment.

Photo: YouTube/The Rock