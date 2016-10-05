WATCH: The Rock Reacts To His First Ever WWE Match

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Let Dwayne Johnson take you back to the days of his "Chia Pet" hair
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be a massive Hollywood superstar, best known for his roles in The Fast and Furious franchise.
But any wrestling fan worth their salt knows he got his big break on WWE (which was then called WWF) back in 1996, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather.
Now, The Rock has looked back on his very first match for his new Rock Reacts series, commenting back on his "pineapple" haircut on that fateful night at Madsion Square Gardens on 17 November 1996.
Watch him in action below:
Big hair for a big moment.
Watch the full video at network.wwe.com
Photo: YouTube/The Rock
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook