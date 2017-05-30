Watch Rage Against The Machine Played On Kids' Toys

Today is Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello's 53rd Birthday, and we're marking it with an epic cover of their biggest hit.

The Wackids - a French outfit who play well-known tracks on children's instruments - have turned their hand to the outfit's Killing In The Name anthem.

Watch their video here:

And just in case you didn't think their covers could get any more awesome or elaborate, The Wackids have also tackled the likes of Metallica's Enter Sandman, The Rolling Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction and our 2017 Best Of British winner Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody... in a car, obviously.

Genius.