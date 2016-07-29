WATCH: Someone's Made A Pokémon Go Honest Game Trailer, And It's Pretty Brutal

A YouTube account has parodied Honest Trailers in order to Poké fun at Pokémon Go, and it's fair to say they didn't mince their words.

Taking aim everything from the game's tendency to drain your phone battery, to all the people who are failing at life because of it, Smosh Games asks the audience "be a part of the trend more popular annoying than people who take vaping seriously".

Watch their trailer below:

So what are you waiting for? Take the trailer's advice and "get in on this fad before old people ruin it".

Picture: YouTube/Smosh Games