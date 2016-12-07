WATCH: This Scottish Party's Mannequin Challenge Is The Rudest Yet...

7th December 2016, 13:52

See the NSFW take on the viral craze, which includes a couple getting busy.

House party stock image

A group of friends have posted what's been dubbed as the "rudest" Mannequin Challenge at a Scottish House Party.

The video starts off pretty inoffensively, showing off one lad playing a computer game, whilst another practices on a press up bar.

However, soon enough it starts to get pretty NSFW, showcasing a naked guy in the shower while a couple get to know each other in the bedroom.

Watch a clip of the video, which was uploaded by Top Breaking News, below:

God bless the Scots.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS