WATCH: Napoleon Dynamite Stars Reunite For Burger King Ad

30th November 2016, 14:01

The actors who played Napoleon, Pedro are back to promote the fast food chain's cheesy tots.

Napoleon Dynamite stars Napoleon and Pedro Jon Hed

If you were in uni anywhere near the mid-noughties, then you'd remember the weird and wonderful Napoleon Dynamite.

But, if you've never watched the 2004 cult movie, then you would have definitely seen someone wearing a Vote For Pedro T-shirt. 

Now best pals Napoleon and Pedro (played by Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez) -have reunited for a Burger King ad. And it's all in aid of their beloved cheesy tots. 

Watch the new ad below:

Yep. Still got it. 

Fans of cheesy tots might want to get a move on, though, as the fast food chain revealed they'll only be available for "a limited time".

Photo: Twitter/Burger King 

