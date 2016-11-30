WATCH: Napoleon Dynamite Stars Reunite For Burger King Ad

If you were in uni anywhere near the mid-noughties, then you'd remember the weird and wonderful Napoleon Dynamite.

But, if you've never watched the 2004 cult movie, then you would have definitely seen someone wearing a Vote For Pedro T-shirt.

Now best pals Napoleon and Pedro (played by Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez) -have reunited for a Burger King ad. And it's all in aid of their beloved cheesy tots.

Watch the new ad below:

The comeback you’ve been waiting for is here: Cheesy Tots. #CheesyTotsAreBack pic.twitter.com/29gaEv0e1o — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 29, 2016

Yep. Still got it.

Fans of cheesy tots might want to get a move on, though, as the fast food chain revealed they'll only be available for "a limited time".

Photo: Twitter/Burger King