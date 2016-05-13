Watch The Moment A Fireworks Shop Caught Fire And Set Off A HUGE, Mesmerising Display

Firefighters were called after a fire broke out at Southern Fireworks Factory in Southampton, which created a spectacular, yet extremely dangerous display.

Residents were woken up in the early hours of the morning to the sound of bangs and whistling after a huge amount of fireworks were set off by the flames.

Watch the mesmerising video captured by a witness below:

More than 70 firefighters and 13 support vehicles helped to bring the blaze under control, while homes within 100 metres were evacuated.

Chris Nichols - a witness who lived near the scene - wrote on Twitter: "Woken up by big bang. Fire on Bitterne Road West, which appears to have hit the firework factory."

The Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that, thankfully, no one was inside the factory at the time, and the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.

Now that's one firework display we're quite happy watching at home.