Watch The Moment A Fireworks Shop Caught Fire And Set Off A HUGE, Mesmerising Display

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
More than 70 firefighters and 13 fire trucks helped bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters were called after a fire broke out at Southern Fireworks Factory in Southampton, which created a spectacular, yet extremely dangerous display.
Residents were woken up in the early hours of the morning to the sound of bangs and whistling after a huge amount of fireworks were set off by the flames.
Watch the mesmerising video captured by a witness below:
More than 70 firefighters and 13 support vehicles helped to bring the blaze under control, while homes within 100 metres were evacuated.
Chris Nichols - a witness who lived near the scene - wrote on Twitter: "Woken up by big bang. Fire on Bitterne Road West, which appears to have hit the firework factory."
Woken up by big bang. Fire on Bitterne Road West, which appears to have hit the firework factory. #Southampton https://t.co/F3BthixfAW— Chris Nichols (@nichols31290) May 13, 2016
The Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that, thankfully, no one was inside the factory at the time, and the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.
Pic from #Bitterne #fire earlier, fire now under control, thankfully noone inside firework shop at time pic.twitter.com/XxY2DgJvBj— HampshireFireService (@Hants_fire) May 13, 2016
Now that's one firework display we're quite happy watching at home.
