WATCH: This Metallica Solo Sounds Epic On The Violin

3rd August 2017, 16:20

Play

Watch this epic Metallica solo on the violin

See Rachel Barton Pine play Metallica's One on her 300-year-old instrument.

01:43

Celebrate James Hetfield's 54th birthday with this classy cover of Metallica's One.

Rachel Barton Pine is a massive Metallica fan... but she also happens to be a world-renowned violinist. 

So, she merged her love of metal and classical music at Classic FM  and showed off her incredible talent by playing the guitar solo to Metallica's One.

Get ready to be massively impressed in the video above.

Speaking to the station about her love for heavy metal, Pine revealed that plenty of metal musicians have admitted to taking inspiration from classical composers.

Watch as the violinist explores the relationship between the two seemingly very different genres and reveals James Hetfield's favourite classical composer:

Play

Heavy Metal & Classical music aren't so different...

Watch as Rachel Barton Pine explores the relationship between the two genres.

00:57

Watch the video for Metallica's original track here: 

