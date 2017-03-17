WATCH: Man Drinks Pint Of Guinness While Standing On His Head

Today is St. Patricks Day, which means people around the world will be celebrating into the wee hours while dressed in green. It also means those who don't drink Guinness will be making a concerted effort to get through the black stuff, despite hating the taste.

That's no such worry for this man, however, who showed off his love for the stout in Chaplin's Irish Bar in Sorrento, Italy-by drinking a pint of it while upside down!

And with barely a drop wasted.

They've called it the St. Patrick's Day challenge, but we'd consider it more of a serving suggestion...

Remember to drink responsibly everyone!

drinkaware.co.uk

Credit: Chaplin's Irish Bar Sorrento via Storyful