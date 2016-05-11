WATCH: This Man Breaking Down In Tears On A 100m High Glass Walkway Is All Of Us...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The 65 metre long and 100 metre tall walkway was built along mountain rocks in a Chinese national park.
We've all been caught in a situations on holiday we'd rather not be in, where one minute you're walking on a sandy beach, and the next you're suddenly confronted with your biggest fear.
For some of it could be crossing paths with a spider, for others it might be trekking up a dangerously steep path, but for this guy it was a 100 metre high glass walkway.
A video is doing the rounds which captures the moment a tourist faced his biggest fear by crawling on the transparent walkway in southwest China's Guizhou province, and its fair to say he's absolutely petrified.
Watch the video below:
Suffering from what looks like a complete panic attack, the horrified tourist can be seen crying with his eyes closed as he crawls along the walkway on his hands and knees.
We totally don't blame him one bit.
Picture: YouTube/People's Daily China
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook