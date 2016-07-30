WATCH: This Little Boy's Infectious Laughter Will Make Your Day...

30th July 2016, 06:00

The toddler just couldn't contain himself during a music lesson.

Child laughing stock image

They say there's nothing more contagious than the sound of children's laughter, and - if this kid is anything to go by - they might just be right. 

A video uploaded by the Sara Shonefield Musical Minds  organisation sees a group of toddlers playing a clapping game during music class-and one toddler in particular is completely losing his mind over it. 

Watch the clip below:

He may possibly have the worst rhythm of the group, but there's no denying he's enjoying himself the most.

Could we have a future dad dancer in the making? If so, this guy better watch his back:

