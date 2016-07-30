WATCH: This Little Boy's Infectious Laughter Will Make Your Day...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The toddler just couldn't contain himself during a music lesson.
They say there's nothing more contagious than the sound of children's laughter, and - if this kid is anything to go by - they might just be right.
A video uploaded by the Sara Shonefield Musical Minds organisation sees a group of toddlers playing a clapping game during music class-and one toddler in particular is completely losing his mind over it.
Watch the clip below:
He may possibly have the worst rhythm of the group, but there's no denying he's enjoying himself the most.
Could we have a future dad dancer in the making? If so, this guy better watch his back:
