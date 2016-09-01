WATCH: These Kids Saw A Walkman For The First Time, And It Blew Their Minds...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Needless to say, they feel really bad about "old people" not having a skip button.
Korean kids were shown a Walkman for the first time, and as you can imagine, they were pretty tickled by it.
In a YouTube video uploaded by KIN TOY, children of all ages are encouraged to investigate the portable cassette player, which they think is everything from a "battery charger," to an "MP3" player, or just plain "weird".
When they finally do figure out what it is, though they have a right old laugh about it.
Watch the video here:
To be fair, they have a point.
They may have been a total game changer when we were young, but if we'd only just been shown the things, we probably would have reacted the exact same way too...
Photo: YouTube/KIN TOY
