WATCH: Killer Clown Gets Punched As Prank Backfires

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out what happened when a man dressed as clown pranked the wrong guys.
We can all agree that this whole Killer Clown craze is getting out of hand.
But very few people will feel sorry for YouTuber, Kick It With Ash , who pranked a whole host of people while donning a scary clown suit and wielding a baseball bat.
Unfortunately for him, he eventually met the wrong guys, and ended up getting punched in the face because of it.
Watch what happened below:
Now we're not in anyway condoning violence towards anyone... even if we're taking this video with a HUGE pinch of salt. Well, we won't say it, but you get the point:
Photo: YouTube/Kick It With Ash
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook