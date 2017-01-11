WATCH: This Kids Version Of Scarface Is Blowing People's Minds

11th January 2017, 13:46

The junior school adaptation of the hit film has prompted mixed responses online.

Scarface kids play Twitter screenshot

Anyone who's ever watched Scarface would agree that it is definitely not a kids movie.

Between the violence, the profanity and the ridiculous amounts of white powder everywhere, the iconic 1983 film starring Al Pacino is barely suitable for faint-hearted adults, let alone their children.

But, one brave American junior school saw an opportunity to have a massive laugh, putting on their own adaptation of Scarface on stage and giving their mini Al Pacino a pyramid of popcorn instead of cocaine.

Watch a clip from the play courtesy of Twitter user, StephLdavoski, below:

Despite the school's efforts to make their version a little more PG by making the kids say "fudge," Twitter isn't having any of it.

See some of their reactions here:

However, some people have managed to see the funny side.

Others remarked that the clip wasn't even from a school play and was intended as a joke all along:

Whether or not you agree with the film, one thing for certain is that the kids definitely have talent. 

What do you reckon? Is it funny or just plain bad taste?

