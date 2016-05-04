"Dubai Was Lit!" This Kid Came Round From Anaesthesia And Became A Total Gangsta...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Listen to Brandon's incredible tale of Dubai, where he rode a camel with his "boy" Rocco and bought "billions of strippers".
There's plenty of people who get filmed acting funny after a dose of anaesthetic, but when this kid woke up, he turned into a completely different person.
Brandon had his broken arm reset at Boston's Children's Hospital, and when he woke up, he was acting so out of character that his mum Amanda Lally , had to capture it on YouTube.
Watch the clips below as we decipher what Brandon thinks he's gotten up to...
Brandon certainly sounds like he knows how to have fun... even if it is in his own head.
Picture: Youtube/Amanda Ally Background: iStock Getty
