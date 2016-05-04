"Dubai Was Lit!" This Kid Came Round From Anaesthesia And Became A Total Gangsta...

There's plenty of people who get filmed acting funny after a dose of anaesthetic, but when this kid woke up, he turned into a completely different person.

Brandon had his broken arm reset at Boston's Children's Hospital, and when he woke up, he was acting so out of character that his mum Amanda Lally , had to capture it on YouTube.

Watch the clips below as we decipher what Brandon thinks he's gotten up to...

Brandon talks going camel riding in Dubai with his "boy" Rocco, before going on a killing spree:

Brandon brags about going through the wikki wikki west with his "hot ass" wife and kids, while buying "billions of strippers"...

Brandon realises he's got "laughing gas in" his brain...

Brandon goes on a swearing spree, but says he feels "great"...

Brandon certainly sounds like he knows how to have fun... even if it is in his own head.

Picture: Youtube/Amanda Ally Background: iStock Getty