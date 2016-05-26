WATCH: Kenan And Kel Reunite For New Advert

The stars of 90s kids TV show, Kenan and Kel, have reunited for a Fandango advert, and it's making us feel all nostalgic.

SNL comedian, Kenan Thompson, takes on the guise of superfan Miles Mouvey in the ad for the movie ticket service, and BFF Kel Mitchell's come along for the ride.

See them in action below:

While it's great to see the pair together again, the only problem we have with the ad is there's not one bottle of orange soda in sight.

Besides, we all know that Kel REALLY loves orange soda... He does, he does he do-es.

And just in case you can't remember how awesome Kenan and Kel was - or the fact that Coolio did the theme tune - feast your eyes on this below:

Last year, the duo got together for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. See the clip, and be prepared to hear a lot of dude-speak and surfer language: