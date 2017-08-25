WATCH: How To Make Pulp Fiction's Big Kahuna Burger...

Today is National Burger Day, so why not mark the day by celebrating one of the most famous burgers in movie history?

Big Kahuna may have featured in several Quentin Tarantino films, but nowhere is his fictional Hawaiian burger chain more memorable than in that Pulp Fiction scene.

Almost 23 years after its release, a YouTuber has paid homage to the epic film by showing us how to make the Big Kahuna Burger, and adding his own little twist to the recipe.

Watch it being made, courtesy of Binging With Babish's Andrew Rae, here:

After making the classic Kahuna Burger, Rae gives it a Hawaiian feel by adding another patty, some slices of pineapple and monterey jack cheese.

There's no Sprite to wash it all down with, but we reckon you can get away with some ordinary lemonade.

Whatever you do though, just don't call Marsellus Wallace a bitch, because Samuel L. Jackson really doesn't like it.

Photo: PA/YouTube/Andrew Rae