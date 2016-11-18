WATCH: This Dublin Pub Just Won The Mannequin Challenge

18th November 2016, 12:05

See their impressive attempt at the the craze which has swept across the internet.

The Jobstown House Dublin Mannequin Challenge pub

And entire pub in Ireland has pulled off the Mannequin Challenge, sending their video viral in the process.

The Jobstone House in Dublin filmed their attempt at the craze, featuring members of staff and real-life customers, who are doing everything from playing darts to singing karaoke.

Watch the YouTube video, which was filmed by Garry McGovern and uploaded by  Orfan Productions, here:

If the last shot at the end is anything to go by, we reckon they know they nailed it. And, with over 30,000 views and counting, most people tend to agree.

Now that definitely deserves a round!

Photo: YouTube/Orfan Productions

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS