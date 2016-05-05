This Guy Just Tried To Hack Eating Sriracha Corn On The Cob With An Electric Drill...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A hero posted his valiant attempt at making light work out of the food.
The sun's finally out, which for us Brits means loads of BBQ's and plenty of vain attempts at eating barbecued corn on the cob.
This guy clearly had no such fair, when he decided to make the process a lot quicker by attaching his corn on the cob to an electric drill.
Did we mention it was also covered in super-hot Sriracha sauce? No? Well it is...
Watch his messy and insanely stupid attempt, which was posted by Redditor wosh2016 , below:
View post on imgur.com
We think we'll stick to eating it manually, for now.
He's not the only one to try out the technique, with YouTube chock-full of attempts from people wanting to make light work of eating the foodstuff.
Hasn't anyone heard of canned corn?
Picture: Reddit/ wosh2016
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook