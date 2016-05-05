This Guy Just Tried To Hack Eating Sriracha Corn On The Cob With An Electric Drill...

The sun's finally out, which for us Brits means loads of BBQ's and plenty of vain attempts at eating barbecued corn on the cob.

This guy clearly had no such fair, when he decided to make the process a lot quicker by attaching his corn on the cob to an electric drill.

Did we mention it was also covered in super-hot Sriracha sauce? No? Well it is...

Watch his messy and insanely stupid attempt, which was posted by Redditor wosh2016 , below:

We think we'll stick to eating it manually, for now.

He's not the only one to try out the technique, with YouTube chock-full of attempts from people wanting to make light work of eating the foodstuff.

Hasn't anyone heard of canned corn?

Picture: Reddit/ wosh2016