WATCH: Awesome Dad Catches A Ball With One Hand While His Daughter Is In The Other

Father's Day saw children all over the nation celebrate their superhero dads, but we doubt everyone's dad can pull this off...

A YouTube video which captures the moment a dad caught a ball at a baseball match has gone viral, and with good reason, because he manages to do it while holding his child too.

Watch his ridiculously awesome catch, posted by MLB.com below:

If that wasn't enough, he was even holding onto some hotdogs at the same time, which he promptly dropped to give a fellow spectator a high five.

Total legend.