Watch Bonnie Tyler Sing Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Bonnie Tyler sings Total Eclipse Of The Heart for the total solar eclipse
Credit: YouTube/Royal Caribbean Blog
00:58
The Welsh singer performed the 80s anthem with DNCE on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
Last week it was reported that Bonnie Tyler would sing one of her biggest hits during a total solar eclipse in the United States.
The rare moment may have been visible from various locations across America, but naturally the Welsh crooner witnessed the moment in style by boarding a cruise ship as it sailed from Florida to the Caribbean.
Watch a clip of her singing her 1983 hit with DNCE, courtesy of the Royal Carribbean Blog, above.
Is it us, or is Joe Jonas channelling Freddie Mercury?
See the full video here:
Photo and video credit: YouTube/Royal Carribbean Blog
Meanwhile, it has been reported that downloads of the 80s hit have risen by over 500% in the States for the week ending 20 August.
Watch Bonnie Tyler's original video for the karaoke classic here:
