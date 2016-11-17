WATCH: Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Drums To Linkin Park

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech has posted a video of himself playing drums to Linkin Park today (1 November).

The Premiership footballer proved that saving goals isn't the only thing he can do with his hands, posting a video of his drum cover to band's Iridescent single, from their 2010 A Thousand Suns album.

See the Czech goalie in action here:

Watch Linkin Park's original video for the song, which featured on the soundtrack to the third instalment of Transformers, below:

Linkin Park aren't the only rockers the Gunners goalie has paid tribute to.

Čech has also drummed along to System Of A Down's Toxicity, Stereophonics' Have A Nice Day, Foo Fighters Walk and Nirvana's In Bloom.

Watch him perform In Bloom here:

See him tackle the Stereophonics below:

Legend.

Whether you're an Arsenal fan or not, we can all agree that Čech has massive talent.

In the comments section of his Foos cover, the footballer writes: "I could have played the song 15 times , take the best parts and put it together ... But to have a perfect cover was never my goal... I started playing drums in march 2010 ! i just wanted to show you what is possible to do in a short period of time with not much time to practice either... there is always a way to achieve something if you want to... "

See him perform their Walk track below:

Dave Grohl would be proud. He was in Nirvana after all..

Photo YouTube/Petr Cech