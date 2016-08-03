Watch The Moment An America's Got Talent Contestant Got Shot By A Flaming Arrow

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Ryan literally got it in the neck from his fiancée Amber, when their act went wrong live on the talent show.
Footage of a couple auditioning for America's Got Talent has gone viral, after it sees a woman accidentally shooting her fiancé in the neck with a flaming arrow.
Soon-to-be-married daredevil couple Amber Lynn Walker and Ryan Stock performed their act on the show this Tuesday (2 August), which unfortunately saw Ryan get a flaming hot arrow straight to the neck and chest when she missed her target.
Watch the dangerous fail, posted on Twitter by Joe C below:
CLOSE CALL: Someone almost just got seriously hurt on live tv on #agt . pic.twitter.com/Ej2NLs6VZf— Joe C (@itsthejoeshow) August 3, 2016
Luckily Ryan wasn't badly harmed, but we reckon their pride has definitely been a little burnt.
We just hope their chances of superstardom haven't totally gone up in flames.
Photo: Twitter/Joe C/NBC
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook