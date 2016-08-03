Watch The Moment An America's Got Talent Contestant Got Shot By A Flaming Arrow

Footage of a couple auditioning for America's Got Talent has gone viral, after it sees a woman accidentally shooting her fiancé in the neck with a flaming arrow.

Soon-to-be-married daredevil couple Amber Lynn Walker and Ryan Stock performed their act on the show this Tuesday (2 August), which unfortunately saw Ryan get a flaming hot arrow straight to the neck and chest when she missed her target.

Watch the dangerous fail, posted on Twitter by Joe C below:

CLOSE CALL: Someone almost just got seriously hurt on live tv on #agt . pic.twitter.com/Ej2NLs6VZf — Joe C (@itsthejoeshow) August 3, 2016

Luckily Ryan wasn't badly harmed, but we reckon their pride has definitely been a little burnt.

We just hope their chances of superstardom haven't totally gone up in flames.

Photo: Twitter/Joe C/NBC