Waitrose Wrote Tasting Notes For Special Brew In The Most Waitrose Way Ever...

2nd June 2016, 17:18

Prepare to see the value lager in a way you've never seen it before.

Beer Cans stock image

All supermarkets are known to use euphemisms when enticing customers, but when Waitrose provided the tasting notes for Carlsberg's Special Brew, they took it to a whole new level.

As reported by Metro , Martin O'Leary was browsing the shelves in the the posh supermarket last month, when he came across this hilarious description for the value lager.

The note on the price tag read: “Stronger lager with a cognac flavour. Full bodied fruity tasting with a good clean bitterness.”

 

Someone give their marketing team a medal!

His followers couldn't help but see the funny side, and added a few descriptions of their own...

It looks like Waitrose had the last laugh, however, since O'Leary soon posted a snap of the shelves completely empty. 

And just in case you're thinking it must be fake because a four pack of Special Brew would NEVER be £7.30, we just checked the website and it is indeed up there for £7.30.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS