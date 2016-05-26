WATCH: This Uber Driver REALLY Needs To Give Up His Day Job...

For most of us, a good Uber ride consists of the driver finding us quickly and allowing us play with his radio settings.

But when this group of students were picked up by their driver, Dylan Montayne, they were treated to some banter and some serious rap skills too.

Setting up his camera phone to rap for the "learned doctors" Montayne explains they "didn't believe (he) could rap" before showing off his talent.

Watch the video below:

I think it's safe to assume he proved them wrong... and got a few new fans too.

Picture: YouTube/Dylan Montayne