This Video With Tube Lines As People Will Even Make Non-Londoners Laugh...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The clip, created by London-based trio Muriel Comedy, totally nails the London Underground lines.
The London Underground has been a hot topic this week, with the Night Tube finally given its start date this summer.
Now, thanks to Muriel Comedy , there's a hilarious video which sees tube lines as real people, and it's got us talking all over again.
The Metropolitan Line is "experiencing closures" and going part-time, so her mates have decided to throw her a party to celebrate.
Watch the video below where the Bakerloo and District lines are an elderly couple, the Northern line is two-faced, the Central line is a party girl, the Piccadilly line is a German tourist, and the Overground is a hipster that just wants to get to Shoreditch House.
The London-based comedy trio - made up of SallyOleary, Meg Salter and Janine Harouni - even allow Uber to make an appearance at the party, but of course he is most definitely not welcome... not until gone 12.30, anyway.
Picture: Muriel Comedy
