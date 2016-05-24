This Video With Tube Lines As People Will Even Make Non-Londoners Laugh...

The London Underground has been a hot topic this week, with the Night Tube finally given its start date this summer.

Now, thanks to Muriel Comedy , there's a hilarious video which sees tube lines as real people, and it's got us talking all over again.

The Metropolitan Line is "experiencing closures" and going part-time, so her mates have decided to throw her a party to celebrate.

Watch the video below where the Bakerloo and District lines are an elderly couple, the Northern line is two-faced, the Central line is a party girl, the Piccadilly line is a German tourist, and the Overground is a hipster that just wants to get to Shoreditch House.

The London-based comedy trio - made up of SallyOleary, Meg Salter and Janine Harouni - even allow Uber to make an appearance at the party, but of course he is most definitely not welcome... not until gone 12.30, anyway.

Picture: Muriel Comedy